Killeen residents gathered at Chick-fil-A, 1400 E. Central Texas Expressway, in Killeen to play bingo on Saturday morning.
The restaurant held breakfast bingo for the first time and will be continuing to host the event monthly.
Bingo winners received different Chick-fil-A mementos like a stuffed cow or a coupon for food at the restaurant.
Amanda Larson is the marketing director for the Chick-fil-a in Killeen and she was pleasantly surprised by the turnout, as around 30 people were playing bingo.
“Chick-fil-A has decided to do this so we can bring the community together on a Saturday morning and get the city of Killeen to wake up and come hang out,” Larson said.
April Arguello was playing bingo with her two daughters.
“I just wanted to spend time with them in like a more Christian-based environment,” Arguello said. “It’s just like wholesome fun.”
“I think it’s so sweet because a lot of people don’t have things to look forward to or they don’t have a lot of money and they (Chick-fil-A) always give back to the community,” Arguello said.
Jenny Ventura was also at bingo with her daughter Joslyn Ventura.
“I wanted to come here to have a mother-daughter morning and we really like Chick-fil-A,” Ventura said. “In addition to liking Chick-fil-A, we like the core values that the restaurant upholds.”
“They do a lot for the community and they do reward the community be doing things like this and giving out prizes,” Ventura said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.