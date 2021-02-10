A Killeen chiropractor office is moving locations to the former USAA bank building near South Fort Hood Street.
Anthony Medical and Chiropractic Center of Killeen offers chiropractic services to local residents.
Sri Mahler, the officer manager of the clinic currently located at 300 W. Central Texas Expressway, said they will be moving into the new office on Feb. 27.
“I am so ecstatic, so excited, I cannot wait,” Mahler said. “It’s going to allow us to have more space and see more patients and offer better patient care.”
