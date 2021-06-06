A church in Killeen is getting a $1.23 million addition after a permit was purchased for the project this week.
The Samoan Congregational Church of Killeen; aka Samoa-i-Texas (Samoans in Texas), is being constructed and the church hopes construction will be completed inside this year.
The new 11,000-square-foot worship space and classrooms are the final phase in a 20-year plan. In 2010, the warehouse was renovated into a modern meeting hall and church-run day care center, Koinonia Christian Academy.
The developer on the church addition is JB & Company.
In addition to the church addition, there were four new single-family residence permits in four different Killeen locations.
The four developers of the homes are JDJ Construction, King Signature Homes, Carothers Homes and United Built Homes.
In total, there were around 197 permits purchased over the last week for a value of about $2.6 million.
Harker Heights
In Harker Heights, there are two new permits for duplexes, with each of them costing $330,000 for a total of $660,000.
The two duplexes will be built in the 1700 block of Pueblo Trace by developer Lackmeyer Construction.
In total, there were 24 permits purchased in Harker Heights for a value of about $809,000.
Copperas Cove
In Copperas Cove, there were a total of 41 permits purchased for a total cost of $52,658.
Two of those permits were purchased for a commercial addition or remodel with the valuation of those additions at about $6.1 million.
Belton
There were no updated permits from Belton.
Nolanville
There were no updated permits from Nolanville.
