The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will hold a socially distant ribbon cutting for Integrity Urgent Care at noon Thursday.
The business is located at 2520 Trimmier Road, Suite. 100, in Killeen. The public is invited to attend and help welcome this new business to the community, according to a news release from the chamber.
Integrity Urgent Care is a walk-in clinic offering a variety of urgent care services at 1/10th the cost of an emergency room visit, according to the chamber. Treatments include general illness, injuries, wellness and infections. The clinic also offers COVID-19 testing and antibody tests, and has onsite imaging and labs with the capability to order MRI, CT, and ultrasounds, according to the release.
Visit integrityuc.com or call 254-390-9112 for more information.
