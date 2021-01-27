A business in Killeen released its schedule of comedians who will be coming to perform over the coming months.
Twice As Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., will have a host of comedians coming by from now through May.
The schedule and acts that will be coming are as follows:
Corey Holcomb, four shows, Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
Lavell Crawford, five shows, Feb. 5 through Feb. 7
Bruce Bruce, five shows, Valentine’s Day weekend Feb. 12 through Feb. 14
4th Year Anniversary weekend, two shows Feb. 19 and Feb. 20
Alex Reymundo, two shows, Feb. 26 and Feb. 27
DL Hughley, six shows, March 5 through March 7
TK Kirkland, one show, one night only on April 23
Gary Owen, five shows, May 14 through May 16
Holcomb, Crawford, Bruce and Kirkland have all been to the comedy lounge before. It will be the first time for the other acts, according to Darryl Walker, the owner of the club.
Anyone interested in purchasing tickets for the shows can visit https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com/.
Walker said ticket prices will vary, depending on the act, between $20 and $50.
There are Diamond tickets on the stage, VIP tickets behind the Diamond tickets and general admission toward the back of the room, according to Walker.
Walker also talked about what it meant to him to have the four-year anniversary of his comedy club next month.
“We started out the first two years with three other partners, and after the two years they went their separate ways. We took it on ourselves to continue the business and it’s been hard, it’s been a struggle,” Walker said. “It’s important to us to continue to work hard and bring the city the highest quality entertainment that we can.”
