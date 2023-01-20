Auction

Wallace Moody, left, and Hilario Ramirez, with David L. King Concrete Construction, help pour concrete at the construction site of the Nov. 5, 2009, Fort Hood Shooting Memorial in this 2015 file photos. The company is going out of business after decades of work in Killeen, and will have an auction on Saturday.

 Herald | File

A longtime Killeen construction business is closing down and will auction off its equipment Saturday.

“After 35 years in business, David & Michelle King along with Gary King, owners of David L. King Concrete Construction has decided to sell out to seek a new endeavor,” according to an email from the company.

