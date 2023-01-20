A longtime Killeen construction business is closing down and will auction off its equipment Saturday.
“After 35 years in business, David & Michelle King along with Gary King, owners of David L. King Concrete Construction has decided to sell out to seek a new endeavor,” according to an email from the company.
The auction for the business at 1629 S. Fort Hood St. will start at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Included in the auction will be trucks, trailers, tractors, concrete equipment, tools and miscellaneous items, according to the company.
“The company was originally started in 1959 by David’s father and uncle, Loyd and Boyd King. After their retirement, David & Michelle took over and had a very successful career for the last 35 years. They would like to thank everyone they have worked with and done business for. They look forward to doing business with everyone again in the new endeavor,” according to the company.
Conducting the auction will be auctioneer John Fisher and Frank Sughrue of FLS Auctions.
