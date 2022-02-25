With the second of three total traffic impact analysis related meetings out of the way, the city of Killeen finds itself closer to a final product to present to the City Council.
The “stakeholder meeting” as it has been called by developers and staff alike, is an opportunity for members of the local homebuilding community to work directly with city staff to generate an ordinance before it is presented to the Killeen City Council.
Traffic impact analyses require developers to conduct for surveys of nearby traffic and its associated infrastructure in order to assess the impact of a development on local transportation. Doing so would, in theory, determine whether or not street lights, signage or additional street and sidewalk improvements are necessary for the development; the cost of which would come out of developer’s pockets.
Additionally, “TIAs” could potentially reveal whether or not a development would cause traffic jams or other hazardous conditions, not dissimilar to what has been reported on Alamocitos Creek Drive, which sits between Bunny Trail and Mohawk Drive near both Haynes Elementary School and Roy J. Smith Drive in south-west Killeen.
“A TIA allows the city to better manage their transportation infrastructure by requiring developers to participate in needed improvements to the infrastructure as a result of the proposed developments, redevelopment, or land rezoning,” City Manager Kent Cagle said in a recent staff report.
Meeting with civil engineers and developers, city staff has so far welcomed input from the homebuilding community.
Previous criticism levied at the ordinance has been that it unfairly punishes developers by requiring an analysis even if the land has yet to be developed. Developers suggested at the Feb. 8 meeting that analysis be required once a final plat is approved, not once the land is purchased or rezoned.
Council members have also been present at the stakeholder meetings, including Mellisa Brown.
According to Brown, some of the primary concerns levied at Tuesday’s meeting was again the issue of timing, of special parking districts, and how the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction would play into analysis requirements.
Another issue for developers was the appeals process. As it is currently written, the ordinance would require a developer to submit appeals to the city staff member in charge of traffic impact analyses; currently, that spot is filled by the city engineer, who also dictates the project’s scope.
Brown said that developers requested that appeals go through the board of adjustment, the planning and zoning commission, or the City Council.
Overall, Brown was supportive of the meetings, and said they have given rise to a “better understanding.”
“I think the fact that council members have bee invited to take part in stakeholders meetings means there’s better understanding all around,” Brown said. “I see where some of the compromises we’ve made have been beneficial. It stops us from making a kneejerk reaction.”
Compromise is the name of the game, Brown said, but only so long as the program remains solid.
“We’re compromising, but we’re not compromising on integrity,” she said.
The ordinance is currently under one final revision before a March 7 stakeholder meeting, where it will be presented to the homebuilding community. After that, city staff will present the ordinance to the City Council, who will offer its thoughts on the ordinance.
According to City Engineer Andrew Zagars, the ordinance draft is currently being updated and will be available by the end of next week.
The city is also scheduled to host another meeting regarding a developing architectural standards ordinance, which has been another point of concern for city staff and the homebuilding community.
