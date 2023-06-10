Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
A woman walks near 5200 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. The land is currently designated as “Neighborhood Commercial,” and the city received a request that the piece of land be redesignated to “Industrial.”
The 10.56-acre piece of land, located at 5200 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., is currently designated as “Neighborhood Commercial,” the city received a request that the piece of land be redesignated to “Industrial.”
A woman walks near 5200 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. The land is currently designated as “Neighborhood Commercial,” and the city received a request that the piece of land be redesignated to “Industrial.”
Walter Lanier | Herald
Walter Lanier | Herald
A memorial for Michael Davis who died in an automobile accident 15 years ago sits on the land the city received a request to be redesignated to “Industrial.”
Walter Lanier| Herald
Just over 10 acres of land in Killeen may be used for industrial purposes as the Killeen City Council considers an amendment to the city’s Future Land Use Map.
Walter Lanier | Herald
The Killeen City Council is expected to vote on whether to change just over 10 acres of land in Killeen from “Neighborhood Commercial” to “Industrial” at Tuesday’s council meeting.
This past week, council members heard a presentation from Executive Director of Development Services Edwin Revell asking the council to consider an amendment to the city’s Future Land Use Map in reference to the project.
While the 10.56-acre piece of land, located at 5200 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., is currently designated as “Neighborhood Commercial,” the city received a request that the piece of land be redesignated to “Industrial.”
According to the city, “Neighborhood Commercial” is typically used for pieces of land that will be a commercial extension of a residential neighborhood.
The “Industrial” designation allows for a piece of land to be used for industrial purposes, including manufacturing and warehouse space.
Approval of the FLUM amendment would allow the owner of the property to request that one acre of the property — currently zoned as R-1 (single-family residential) — be rezoned to M-1 (manufacturing) to make it consistent with the rest of the land.
The presentation does not list what specific industry may be built on the property, and the city did not answer questions last week on what industrial purposes that the city is planning for.
According to the presentation, staff notified 20 surrounding property owners regarding this request, and as of last Tuesday’s meeting, city staff has received no written responses regarding this request.
According to the city’s presentation: “Staff finds that the applicant’s request is consistent with the recommendations outlined in the 2022 Comprehensive plan ... staff recommends approval of the applicant’s request to amend the FLUM designation from ‘Neighborhood Commercial’ to ‘Industrial’.”
The request to the city came from “J-BREZ, LLC,” according to the city’s presentation document.
According to the Texas Comptroller’s website, the J-Brez LLC is registered under the name Julia L. Dorroh, with an address on the 8300 block of Dorset Drive in Killeen.
Tuesday’s council meeting begins 5 p.m. at City Hall.
