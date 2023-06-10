The Killeen City Council is expected to vote on whether to change just over 10 acres of land in Killeen from “Neighborhood Commercial” to “Industrial” at Tuesday’s council meeting.

This past week, council members heard a presentation from Executive Director of Development Services Edwin Revell asking the council to consider an amendment to the city’s Future Land Use Map in reference to the project.

