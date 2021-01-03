Nearly one month after being disapproved by the Killeen City Council, Jay Moore of Minnesota-based Oppidan Inc., will make a revised pitch on behalf of Camping World at Tuesday’s city council workshop.
Camping World is a nationwide RV dealer that wants to open a new dealership with retail component in Killeen’s Gander Mountain building, at 701 E. Centrl Texas Expressway.
The revised request involves rezoning the property from B-3, or local business district, to B-3 with a conditional-use permit.
Killeen’s code of ordinances, Sec. 31-456(a) says that conditional-use permits are used to identify land uses that are appropriate within a zoning district but may have a harmful impact on adjacent properties or the surrounding area.
“... given the subject property’s location adjacent to existing residential development, staff is of the determination that appropriate conditions are necessary to mitigate any potential negative impacts to the neighboring properties,” staff said in the presentation attached to the agenda.
A revised site plan was designed after the Dec. 21 meeting with the Planning and Zoning Commission, which recommends approval of the rezoning with eight conditions, including installing lights that will direct light downward and not shining onto any abutting property or right-of-way.
Tuesday’s workshop meeting will be at 5 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the City’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
