The Killeen City Council was presented this week with possibly extending the city’s lease agreement with American Airlines for the Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport.
Tuesday night’s council meeting dealt with various topics, but discussions surrounding the Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport have been ongoing since last year.
The council is expected to vote next Tuesday regarding whether to extend the lease agreement with American Airlines to Sept. 30, 2023.
Killeen Airport Operations Manager Jarrod Provost approached the council to present the $151,319 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to provide rent relief and minimum annual guarantees.
This is in part due to the American Rescue Plan, which allocated $8 billion for U.S. airports as part of coronavirus relief funds.
Killeen city staff recommends to approve the grant, and the council is expected to vote next week.
After presenting the FAA grant, Provost presented the lease agreement between American Airlines and Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport.
The lease agreement expired on Sept. 30, 2021, but with the approval of extending the lease agreement, the expiration date will be Sept. 30, 2023.
Since Sept. 30, Provost said there have been negotiations to keep American Airlines at Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport while the new lease agreement was negotiated.
Flights from the Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport only fly directly to Dallas. Direct flights to Houston from Killeen used to be available, but ended at the beginning of the year when United Airlines pulled out of the Killeen market.
Also discussed at Tuesday night’s meeting was emergency repairs to a fire truck from the Killeen Fire Department.
After Provost’s presentations, Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski approached the council to make a presentation on acquiring emergency repairs to a fire truck (Unit No. 240) in the amount of $180,798.82.
An example of repairs needed: front and rear collapsed suspension, substantial engine oil and transmission leaks, cracked frame members and stabilizers, and dual system air leaks which prevented the vehicle from moving.
“Our fire department deserves much better than this,” Councilman Michael Boyd said in response to the presentation.
The council is expected to hold a vote next week to approve or disapprove the repairs on Unit No. 240.
