A proposed 333-lot Planned Unit Development district in south Killeen failed to meet the standards of one Killeen City Council member at Tuesday’s City Council workshop.
“I believe the proposed development is located in a prominent location in District 4 — across from the airport, where I believe a premier development is appropriate. A premier development,” Councilman Michael Boyd said.
The 80.8-acre tract would be situated on Clear Creek Road, near Prewitt Ranch. To the north and east of the development are single-family residential districts, while the south and west of the area are zoned for business, agricultural and single-family residential.
The entire district, if approved as is, would consist of 333 duplexes, the vast majority of which will be parcels 50-foot square, making it the second largest development in Killeen under consideration by this city council after a 418-unit development was approved near Boggs Ranch last year.
The plan includes a roughly 4-acre park complete with at least a half-mile trail and a playground.
The development would also try to address city concerns by implementing narrower, 29-foot-wide streets, complete with “street trees” and 5-foot sidewalks.
The narrower streets are in response to what City Engineer Andrew Zagar has described as “overbuilding,” which is the practice of creating streets that provide a service level higher than necessary. Several residents have commented that “overbuilt” streets such as Rosewood Drive result in excessive neighborhood speeding.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown made the point during questioning that the proposed subdivision’s single-street parking may make it difficult for the fire department to access the development.
Additionally, the use of street trees — which are trees that line the roadway — attempts to capture a true “neighborhood feel” for the subdivision.
Last year, during the city’s walkshop program with Verdunity — the company putting together Killeen’s new comprehensive plan — many residents complained of a lack of shade and an unpleasant walking experience — something developer Joshua Welch is hoping to solve with the proposed 333-lot Planned Urban Development.
Finally, the proposal compromises with the city’s desire to eliminate “snout-houses” by limiting protruding garage-door houses to every other lot.
Despite these improvements, and after acknowledging Welch’s attempt to meet the city halfway, Boyd said the development is a far cry from the “premier” development possible at that location.
“I do think a better designed development could take better advantage of this location, I don’t mind saying that. Does this look like more of the same as far as subdivisions go? Yes, it does. Am I impressed by the standards that have been incorporated into this design? No, I’m not,” he said. “At the end of the day, I feel like what we did is jam a bunch of lots together without regard for the road and traffic infrastructure over the long term.”
The councilman also took aim at the conceptual park, saying that it “lacked detail.”
“When are we going to get to the point where we take seriously the quality of life in these developments,” Boyd said, who represents the city’s District 4, where the potential new neighborhood would be built. “Is this just going to be a cosmetic park at the front?”
Boyd also pointed out that the city has regular power outages around Goodnight Ranch, which is near the proposed development.
“A lot of residents are concerned with an additional development and the existing demands on the electrical infrastructure,” he said. “I know we don’t have a lot to do with that, but that’s a real concern that I’ve heard.”
The development has not been denied, and will be brought back before the City Council at the council’s regular meeting Tuesday.
“I’m excited about what we’re trying to do with the tract, but this is a premier location and it’s just not a premier development; it’s just too dense in my opinion,” Boyd said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.