Killeen Dunkin nearing completion

A new Dunkin Donuts store is well on its way to opening in Killeen in the near future.
The store, located at 1516 S. Fort Hood Street near the intersection of Japser Drive, will also be a Baskin Robbins. Workers were seen installing the store sign on Wednesday, and “Killeen Dunkin” is displayed along the store’s outer wall.
Emma Burke, a marketing representative working with Dunkin' Donuts corporate office, said by email that this coming Tuesday there will be an internal call at the company and more information about the new Killeen store will be available after that time.
Killeen, Harker Heights and Fort Hood each have one Dunkin' Donuts location, with the most recent one opening in Harker Heights in August of 2019.
In August the company announced it was planning to close a number of its stores, but these closures were concentrated primarily on the East Coast and stories in the Killeen area were not impacted.
