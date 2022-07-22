John Crutchfield, the President and CEO of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and Killeen Economic Development Corporation, has announced his retirement from both organizations, effective Aug. 31, the organizations said in a news release on Friday.
Replacing Crutchfield will be Scott Connell, officials said.
"Crutchfield has served as the President and CEO for the past 17 years, beginning in October of 2002. Crutchfield names his greatest successes to be those of lasting, quality relationships with staff, and with business, community, government, and military leaders. Crutchfield is also proud that during his tenure as President and CEO he was able to aid in the creation of Texas A&M University – Central Texas and Interstate 14. During retirement Crutchfield plans to spend more time with his wife Sheila,” according to the release.
Connell will start on Sept. 1 and “brings over 36 years of economic development and chamber of commerce experience to Killeen,” according to the release. “Most recently he served as Vice President at the Temple Economic Development Corporation in Temple, TX. Prior to his work in Temple he served several communities throughout Texas and North Carolina.”
