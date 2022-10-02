The first briefing to the Killeen City Council under Scott Connell’s leadership as president and CEO of the Killeen Economic Development Corporation will include plans by USAMM to expand at the Killeen Business Park.
Operating a 10,000-square-foot plant, the military uniform accessory manufacturer has two years to build a 25,000-square-foot facility at the property.
“The jobs we create often provide a necessary income for military families,” USAMM CEO Jared Zabaldo said in a news release. “We go out of our way to hire military personnel whenever possible. They intuitively understand the importance of the work we do. There is a pride and attention to detail in their work that is unparalleled.”
Keith Sledd, executive director of Heart of Texas Defense Alliance of Killeen, agreed.
“It’s rewarding to see a military veteran like Mr. Zabaldo achieve personal success and simultaneously share that success with a military-affiliated community.”
USAMM employs 100. The expansion “will create more jobs for military families,” according to the Killeen EDC presentation. The company opened its warehouse here in summer 2021.
USAMM starting pay ranges from $12 an hour to salaried positions starting at $35,000. The Killeen Business Park was among several sites considered by the company, but USAMM officials chose to remain in Killeen for its available land and dedicated workforce, according to the release.
“I am glad that we were able to provide the necessary land,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said in the release. “The company has an impressive commitment to their employees, and I am glad that USAMM will remain in Killeen for the foreseeable future.”
According to its website, USAMM provides official military medals, ribbons, uniforms, tailoring and gear for all branches of the military.
Other highlights in Connell’s presentation include signing a contract with a semiconductor manufacturing supplier to acquire a site at the Killeen Business Park. The expansion project includes just over seven acres, and employees’ average annual salary is $44,400.
Killeen EDC also signed a contract with a semiconductor manufacturing supplier for 30.3 acres at Killeen Business Park. For those employees, the average annual salary is $50,000.
In the third quarter, Killeen EDC officials attended Retail Live on Sept 1, authorized support of Foreign Trade Zone designations for two industrial companies, provided office and IT equipment to Cole Engineering for offices at Killeen Business Park, worked with the owner of the downtown H-E-B building for new uses of the property and met with U.S. Congressman August Pfluger “to discuss the local economy and chamber activities.”
Foreign trade zones “promote the international competitiveness of U.S.-based businesses because zone activities primarily involve domestic operations combining foreign inputs with significant domestic inputs,” according to the Texas governor’s website. “Zones also facilitate and expedite international trade, retain and create jobs, and encourage investment, manufacturing, and logistics within the United States. Businesses operating in FTZs can reduce duty and tax costs, as well as streamline their production and processes.”
According to the presentation, other businesses in Killeen, including MGC Pure Chemicals America is “in compliance” with an average annual salary of $69,564 and 33 jobs; Z Modular is grading 20 acres at the Killeen Business Park and “production is “back to normal;” and Skydive Killeen will offer skydiving and classes at Skylark Field.
In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, Killeen EDC has documented $3 million in capital investments and the retention of 100 jobs. Also, the value of projects in the Killeen EDC pipeline is $90 million in capital investments and 37 jobs.
Connell has been president and CEO of Killeen EDC since Sept. 1. Before that, he was vice president of the Temple Economic Development Corporation for three and a half years. Connell has been in economic development for 36 years.
Last year, Killeen budgeted $362,527 from its water and sewer and general funds for the Killeen Economic Development Corporation.
The Killeen City Council meeting on Tuesday is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
