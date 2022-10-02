USAMM

Workers put together ribbons for orders at the USAMM warehouse in Killeen. The company is expanding at Killeen Business Park

The first briefing to the Killeen City Council under Scott Connell’s leadership as president and CEO of the Killeen Economic Development Corporation will include plans by USAMM to expand at the Killeen Business Park.

Operating a 10,000-square-foot plant, the military uniform accessory manufacturer has two years to build a 25,000-square-foot facility at the property.

