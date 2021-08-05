Killeen’s Economic Development Corporation announced Thursday it was getting ready to close a $1 million land sale deal with a local modular construction company.
Board members met at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce building on Santa Fe Plaza at 10 a.m. for a meeting Thursday.
During a closed session, the KEDC discussed the selling of 20 acres to Z Modular, a local company that manufactures steel modules for a variety of uses such as hospitality, university housing and affordable multi-family homes. The company currently occupies a 230,000-square-foot building in Killeen Business Park situated at 710 Swanner Loop.
After the session reopened, board members confirmed a deal between KEDC and Z Modular would close mid-August for 20 acres of land to expand its facility at 710 Swanner Loop. A specific date was not given. Killeen EDC’s Vice President of Economic Development Phyllis Gogue said the deal is in the amount of $1,010,000.
Last month, the KEDC announced it was selling 20 acres of land to the company. The move is predicted to bring more than 100 new jobs to the company. Currently, Z Modular employs around 200 people at its plant.
In a phased plan for the expansion, the first half would create 75 new jobs and the second would create 32 new jobs, according to a news release from KEDC received back in July. The annual salary for an employee is $40,000 to $50,000.
RANCIER AND 38TH STREET
KEDC also gave an update on the purchase of land located at Rancier Ave. and 38th Street. This area is being eyed for a potential grocery store, which would help north Killeen residents have access to food. That area is being referred to as a “food desert” or an urban area where residents do not have a access to fresh or affordable food. Two grocery stores closed in north Killeen in recent years.
Board members said the developer sent the overall pro forma numbers to a representative of an unspecified grocer last week. However, the representative told the developer he needed the financial documents broken down in greater detail by next week. As of now, matters are still under negotiation, officials said.
