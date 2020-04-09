The Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced that the first Texas industrial hemp license was issued earlier this week to a farmer in Killeen.
The license grants this farmer the opportunity to grow hemp in Texas for one year. The license has been awarded because of the Farm Bill signed by congress in 2018, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Agriculture.
“Let’s face it, Texas farmers and ranchers needed some good news,” Miller said. “I am happy that I can be the one to deliver it. I know Texas farmers have been eagerly waiting for a chance at these hemp licenses and now the wait is over.”
The Texas Department of Agriculture has received 546 industrial hemp applications including 458 producer applications, 58 handler applications, and 30 handler sampler applications, according to the release.
Industrial hemp production is an opportunity for Texas farmers to expand their operations and grow alternative crops. Miller has been a strong supporter of industrial hemp production and is optimistic it will offer farmers a new market accessibility, while also cautioning against unrealistic expectations, the release said.
Industrial hemp can be used to make paper, textiles, biodegradable plastics and other products.
While technically the same plant, the difference between hemp and marijuana is in the concentration of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), with hemp generally considered so low in concentration so as to be non-psychoactive. Marijuana remains illegal in Texas.
The oil from hemp seed can be used to make paints, varnishes, soaps and edible oil with a low smoke point. Historically, the seed’s chief commercial use has been for caged-bird feed, according to www.britannica.com.
Tribune Content Agency contributed to this report.
