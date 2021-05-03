The City of Killeen Farmers Market will open for the season today.
The market will be open Tuesdays through October from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center parking lot, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
Local farmers, bakers and specialty product makers will have tents to sell their goods like fruits and vegetables, baked goods, popcorn and handmade crafts. The Killeen Animal Shelter will also participate with adoptable animals. A dozen vendors are expected at opening day.
To mark the official start of the farmers market, there will be a DJ playing music for shoppers and vendors to enjoy. Promotional giveaways will include t-shirts and tote bags while supplies last, according to the release.
Vendors interested in joining the City of Killeen Farmers Market are encouraged to call 254-501-6390 or apply online at www.KilleenTexas.gov/Rec.
