Name: Alevia West
Age: 27
Title: Owner
Business name and address: Empress Fashion, 4001 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite B, 207
Question: What does your business provide?
Answer: We provide women’s clothing sets, business casual, jackets/blazers, active wear sets, dresses, lingerie, swimwear, lounge wear, crop tops and more ...
Question: When did you get into business ownership?
Answer: I’ve always had the mindset of owning my own business, following after my parents, who set that great example in front of me and with the wonderful support from my husband, Maurice; it really felt right .
Question: When did you bring your business to the local area?
Answer: Empress Fashion was first online but we had our official grand opening on May 28, 2021!
Question: Why did you start the business?
Answer: I’ve always loved fashion! So this was a way to share styles I love with everyone!
Question: What service do you provide to the local residents?
Answer: We are a women’s clothing boutique providing great styles with confidence!
Question: How has the coronavirus affected your business?
Answer: COVID-19 definitely provided some challenging delays but we were able to get back on track.
Question: What else do you want readers to know about your business?
Answer: We provide affordable styles and always keep new styles coming in. We also have a variety of unique handbags. We love to participate in the community so don’t be afraid to stop by and ask. Also, Empress Fashion will be participating in a fashion show on Aug. 1, provided by Westshire LLC at the killeen Civic Center. You can stop by the store for more information.
