The Killeen Food Truck Park has been operating off South Fort Hood Street for just over a year and the number of trucks has quadrupled since its inception in February 2020.
The park is located at 3101 S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen and is open from 11:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday and it is closed on Monday.
Sabrina Hebert, one of the owners of the food truck park, said that the park started with only three food trucks and now there are 12 trucks at the park.
“We even have a waiting list of people that want to come to the park but right now we have no space,” Hebert said.
She added that people have been consistently asking her for space and that they are looking to expand the park into more space, but there is no timeline for when that may happen.
Hebert spoke on why she wanted to start the food truck park and how the park has been received.
“We love food, my brother and I, and we wanted something that was original and we didn’t want to deal in frozen food. We wanted to do something different and bring homemade burgers to the area,” Hebert said.
Her food truck is known as Simply Good Burgers, and because of the success of the truck, a brick and mortar location with the same name will be opening in Copperas Cove at 301 E. Business Highway 190.
One of the co-owners of the new location, Ben O’Neal, said the location will officially open at 11 a.m. May 14.
He added that the restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It will be closed on Sundays.
The grand opening festivities will last through May 14 and May 15.
O’Neal said he hopes to have live music and some giveaways, although he hasn’t made any official decisions yet.
Anyone wanting to get a peek at the menu that Simply Good Burgers offers can go to the Facebook page.
On the support from the community since opening, Hebert said, “You know, I didn’t imagine it but all the love and support from the community has been amazing.”
She added that as a result of the community’s support for them, they have been able to host fundraisers and other community events for youth in the area and more.
The food truck park opened in late February, just before the COVID-19 pandemic caused the shutdown of businesses locally and nationwide.
The food truck park was able to stay open and serve the community while other restaurants were closed.
“We had our customers wait in their cars instead of waiting at the park,” Hebert said.
So, why has the park seen so much success in the community? Hebert explained her thoughts on it.
“The food speaks for itself, but I do believe that customer service has a lot to do with it and we pride ourselves on our customer service,” she said.
She added that customers come back because of the food, but most importantly because of the atmosphere and the customer service.
Around noon Thursday, about 30 residents were eating their lunch at the food truck park and a couple of diners shared their thoughts about the business.
Jay Brittin said he has frequently taken his lunch break at the park since it opened.
“One day I was coming down here and I was getting ready to go down the road for lunch and I figured I would stop in here and see what it was about and I’ve been coming here ever since on my lunch break,” Brittin said. “I like how it’s open but at the same time you have a different variety of foods to choose from and they play good music and it’s just a nice spot to just relax.”
Meriah Wail had just ordered some Carribean food and she also explained why she likes to visit the food truck park.
“It’s a variety, we had a whole car full of people and everybody gets to pick what they want rather than being stuck to one little menu,” Wail said. “The food trucks are always having like daily menu changes and its very seasonal, very fresh and it’s definitely helping a small family from our local community rather than like a big restaurant, a big chain restaurant ... that money goes to some corporate somewhere and doesn’t stay in the community.”
