Business and marketing class free online registration
Bottomless ENT of Killeen announces a “Millionaire Mastery Class” from 3 to 6 p.m. today that is designed to provide new ideas, strategies, and ways to make money for both aspiring and seasoned entrepreneurs in any industry. Special guest is Tiana Von Johnson, and registration is free online at Tinyurl.com/Tianaintexas, with a charge of $30 at the door the day of the event. A light lunch will be provided for the first 50 attendees. For more information call Marcus at 254-226-8915.
Senior health fair
Killeen senior centers is hosting a free Senior Health Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Lions Club Park Senior Center. Admission is free, and attendees do not have to be senior center members. More than two dozen businesses and agencies that offer products and services for seniors, including home health, Alzheimer’s support, veteran assistance and mature driving, will participate and provide information, giveaways and door prizes. For more information call 254-501-6399 or go to: www.killeentexas.gov.
Seasonal allergies workshop
Join Seton Medical Center at the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce for their Seasonal Allergies and How to Relieve Symptoms workshop from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 12. Registration is open. Seating is limited. Please feel free to bring your lunch. Contact the chamber for more information.
GKYP photo and video shoot
All young business professionals in the Central Texas area are invited to join the Greater Killeen Young Professionals for a video and photo shoot to be used in upcoming promotions and social media posts for the organization. GKYP started in 2008 as a way to give young professionals access to events and programs to help them grow professionally and help grow the local community. The event begins at 9 a.m. Friday, March 13 at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce offices at One Santa Fe Plaza, and continue downtown to capture new building murals and restorations. Contact the Chamber for more information.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony
Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce officials plan a ribbon-cutting ceremony beginning at noon Friday, March 13, at SHE Will Foundation, 1604 S. W.S. Young Drive, side entrance 2nd floor. Contact the Chamber for more information.
Legislative update with state Rep. Hugh Shine
Belton Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a legislative update with State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, March 16 at the chamber offices, 412 E. Central Texas Ave. Contact the chamber for details.
NAACP scholarship banquet
Killeen’s NAACP branch 47th annual Freedom Fund Scholarship Banquet is scheduled beginning at 6:15 p.m. Friday, March 20, at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. Tickets are $40 each, and $350 for a reserved table of eight. Scheduled guest speaker for the event is Texas Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas. For more information, contact President TaNeika Driver-Moultrie at 254-338-1562.
Military Relations Committee luncheon
Retired U.S. Army Gen. Pete Chiarelli, former 1st Cavalry Division commander at Fort Hood and retired vice chief of staff in Washington, D.C., is guest of honor at a March 25 luncheon hosted by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce’s military relations committee. Chiarelli is regarded as “an old friend of many” in the local community, and is credited with playing a key role in transforming the Army from training to fight a Soviet-style enemy to one fighting an insurgency in Iraq. His experiences in the military have also led him to dedicate much of the latter part of his career and his retirement to facilitating research on the causes of post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury. The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. at Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road, in Killeen. For more information, including tickets, contact the Chamber.
Wounded Spirits PTSD program
All post-traumatic stress disorder sufferers, along with family members and friends ages 14 and up, are invited to attend the ongoing “Wounded Spirits” PTSD program at Victory Baptist Church, 502 W. Business 190, in Copperas Cove. This free 13-week program continues from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through May 7. Topics to be addressed include PTSD-related addiction, fear and anxiety, guilt and survivor’s guilt, anger and irritability, nightmares and flashbacks, apathy, avoiding conflicts, pornography and sex addiction and suicide. For more information and to register, go to: http://forthoodwoundedspirits.com/register.
Belton Chamber of Commerce monthly Events
The Belton Chamber’s regular monthly event schedule includes: Chamber Coffee Connection, the last Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m., Belton Chamber of Commerce office, 412 E. Central Ave. Enjoy coffee and meet new people while learning about what is going on in the community.
Shakers & Stirrers – High-Speed Networking Lunch, the third Friday of the month, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a different business location each month. Have lunch, meet new people and business connections, and play networking games. Registration for this event is required. Contact the Chamber for more information.
Business After Hours, the first Thursday of the month at 5:15 p.m., at a different business location each month. Network and mingle with other like-minded people in a relaxed environment after hours. Contact the Chamber for details on this event.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication.
Business name, address, phone number (for publication) and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
