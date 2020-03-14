New Central Texas Realtor
John Reider Properties announces the addition of David Hightower to the staff effective this month as a residential and commercial Realtor and commercial property management trainee. Hightower is a Realtor who services the Fort Hood, Killeen, Harker Heights and surrounding areas, specializing in family relocation and fixer-uppers. He has been in the real estate industry for more than 10 years, and actively selling properties for the past four years. Also proficient in residential and commercial property management, he has an extensive background in construction with exceptional skills in plumbing HVAC. Known for his hard work, integrity, dedication, commitment to fair and ethical practices, and an award-winning smile, Hightower’s knowledge and 10-plus years’ experience in the construction industry has helped him in educating his clients about the home buying and selling process.
Leadership Killeen book drive
New and gently used books for children of all ages are being collected by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Killeen to fill a new lending library. Donations are being accepted now through March 31 at Chamber offices, and at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce.
Free Military Appreciation Lunch
Veterans United Home Loans in Killeen is hosting its monthly Free Military Appreciation catered lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 17 at 1302 West Stan Schlueter Loop Suite 100. RSVP at 254-350-2250 or email Danielle.Martinez@vu.com
Cove library event for teens
Children and teenagers ages 11 to 18 are invited for free Domino’s pizza, soft drinks, and fun from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. March 19 at the Copperas Cove Public Library meeting room. Learn about new teen books and meet new friends at this free event. For more information, contact the library or the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce.
NAACP Scholarship Banquet
Killeen’s NAACP branch 47th annual Freedom Fund Scholarship Banquet is scheduled beginning at 6:15 p.m. March 20 at the Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. Tickets are $40 each, and $350 for a reserved table of eight. Scheduled guest speaker for the event is Texas Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas. For more information, contact President Driver-Moultrie at 254-338-1562.
Harker Heights political forum
Candidates for Harker Heights mayor and the city council place 4 seat will be on hand for a public political forum 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 24 at the Central Texas Homebuilders Association, 445 E. Central Texas Expressway. Registration is required for the $20 catered lunch. Guests not partaking in the meal should also register at a no-charge fee.
Military Relations Committee Luncheon
Retired U.S. Army Gen. Pete Chiarelli, former 1st Cavalry Division commander at Fort Hood and retired vice chief of staff in Washington, D.C., is guest of honor at a March 25 luncheon hosted by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce’s military relations committee. Chiarelli is regarded as “an old friend of many” in the local community, and is credited with playing a key role in transforming the Army from training to fight a Soviet-style enemy to one fighting an insurgency in Iraq. His experiences in the military have also led him to dedicate much of the latter part of his career and his retirement to facilitating research on the causes of post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury. The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. at Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road, in Killeen. For more information, including tickets, contact the Chamber. those that might apply to other non-military organizations and provide and update on his dedication to facilitating research on PTS and TBI.
Wounded Spirits PTSD Program
All PTSD sufferers, along with family members and friends ages 14 and up, are invited to attend the ongoing “Wounded Spirits” PTSD program at Victory Baptist Church, 502 W. Business 190, in Copperas Cove. This free 13-week program continues from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through May 7. Topics to be addressed include PTSD-related addiction, fear and anxiety, guilt and survivor’s guilt, anger and irritability, nightmares and flashbacks, apathy, avoiding conflicts, pornography and sex addiction, suicide. For more information and to register, go to: http://forthoodwoundedspirits.com/register.
Belton Chamber of Commerce monthly events
The Belton Chamber’s regular monthly event schedule includes: Chamber Coffee Connection, the last Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m., Belton Chamber of Commerce office, 412 E. Central Ave. Enjoy coffee and meet new people while learning about what is going on in the community.
Shakers & Stirrers – High-Speed Networking Lunch, the third Friday of the month, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a different business location each month. Have lunch, meet new people and business connections, and play networking games. Registration for this event is required. Contact the Chamber for more information.
Business After Hours, the first Thursday of the month at 5:15 p.m., at a different business location each month. Network and mingle with other like-minded people in a relaxed environment after hours. Contact the Chamber for details on this event.
