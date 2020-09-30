The Fuddruckers in Killeen is now permanently closed.
“It’s with a heavy heart, we have decided to CLOSE this Fuddruckers location. Thank you for Killeen for your years of patronage. You will be missed,” a Facebook post from the Killeen location said.
The Killeen hamburger restaurant, 2301 E. Central Texas Expressway near the Killeen Mall, was temporarily closed on May 4, according to its Facebook page.
Earlier this month, Fox Business published a story on its website about Luby’s Incorporated, the parent company of Luby’s and Fuddruckers, would be selling its assets to allocate between $92 million and $123 million to its stockholders, the article said.
As a result of the sale of assets, the Killeen location was closed.
The property of the Fuddruckers is owned by Killeen Square Incorporated and is the appraisal of the property is just over $1 million, according to the Bell County Appraisal District.
On Tuesday, the restaurant gave away or sold all of its items inside the restaurant including restaurant furniture, catering equipment, cooking equipment, a hobart mixer, deck ovens and televisions.
