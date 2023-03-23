gameknights-2.jpg

Game Knights, a game and hobby shop, moved recently from Stan Schlueter Loop to 2843 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Whether tabletop games are a long time hobby or if you are looking to try something new, Game Knights offers space to enjoy and be entertained.

At its new location at 2843 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Killeen, Game Knights has more than double the space of the game store’s old location on West Stan Schleuter, according to Aaron Smith, who opened Game Knights with his wife Victoria Smith and her mother in March of 2020 — just before the COVID pandemic hit.

