Whether tabletop games are a long time hobby or if you are looking to try something new, Game Knights offers space to enjoy and be entertained.
At its new location at 2843 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Killeen, Game Knights has more than double the space of the game store’s old location on West Stan Schleuter, according to Aaron Smith, who opened Game Knights with his wife Victoria Smith and her mother in March of 2020 — just before the COVID pandemic hit.
“We literally opened, then our second week open is when the shut-down hit,” Aaron Smith said. “We definitely had an interesting start.”
Although they had to close their doors, Aaron said they built enough of a following to keep their business afloat with curbside orders.
“We established enough of a crowd we were able to make it through those first initial months before we started opening up again,” Aaron said. Since the pandemic hit, Aaron said they have eased back into full operations.
“At first we had limited space, and spread everyone out to a safe distance,” Smith said. “As things moved along we were able to open up a bit more and get the hype back.”
The game store eventually outgrew its initial location and moved to a place with more space for gaming.
“A few weeks ago, we were able to move into a larger space,” Aaron said. “We have double the gaming space we had before. We are doing really good these days.”
Now that it is fully operational again, Game Knights has open space and tables to allow gamers to enjoy tabletop games to include “Magic the Gathering,” “Warhammer 40k,” and an assortment of board games and card games.
Of all the games he plays and sells, Aaron said his favorites are “Settlers of Catan” and “Magic the Gathering.”
“Magic the Gathering is a relatively new thing for me,” Aaron Smith said. “I’ve been playing board games with my family ever since I was a ‘wee lad’ you know?”
His passion for tabletop games started with “Dungeons & Dragons.”
“The tabletop role playing game is what brought me into the culture,” Aaron said. “Since then, we have expanded our vision past a D&D shop and we have quite a bit more than that now.”
A lover of the fantasy gaming genre, Victoria Smith began tabletop gaming in college as a laid back activity to do with friends, and that easy going culture has carried into the feel of their business.
“You don’t have to worry about hosting since we offer the free space,” Victoria said. “We have a very relaxed play space.”
Victoria said her favorite game is still “Dungeons & Dragons” — following the exciting and unexpected turns of the imaginations of each of the participants.
In addition to open gaming tables, Game Knights sells tabletop games. Customers are welcome to try out a game before they purchase it, Aaron said.
In addition to casual play, patrons are invited to participate in tournaments hosted by Game Knights.
“We have card tournaments and things like that — you’ll bring in your own stack and play tournaments,” Aaron said. “We also have wargaming, and you bring your own army.”
Victoria said she enjoys seeing people with common interests connect and network amongst one another.
“It’s something we’re really passionate about, it’s a really good culture in our opinion — the gaming community,” Aaron said. “We wanted a place that was open and inviting and a place where anybody can come in and sit down and have some fun. Bring new people into the hobby and have some stuff for the veterans.”
Victoria’s mother, Melanie Crochet said she enjoys being in business with her daughter and her husband. She remembers Victoria enjoying classic board games such as “Candyland,” “Chutes and Ladders,” and “Monopoly” with the family, and now she enjoys passing on that good natured and wholesome fun to others.
“I think it’s a heck of a lot better than being on electronics,” Crochet said. “You interact with actual people.”
