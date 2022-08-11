Gas prices Killeen

The Mobil gas station at the corner of Stan Schlueter Loop and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard remains well behind prices for other stations in Killeen, which have fallen to as low as $3.17 in some places.

Gas prices are falling nationwide, but at least one gas station in Killeen finds itself lagging behind the pack.

The Mobil gas station at the intersection of East Stan Schlueter Loop and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Thursday displayed a price of $4.19 a gallon — far and away the highest price observed for gas in Killeen that day.

