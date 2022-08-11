Gas prices are falling nationwide, but at least one gas station in Killeen finds itself lagging behind the pack.
The Mobil gas station at the intersection of East Stan Schlueter Loop and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Thursday displayed a price of $4.19 a gallon — far and away the highest price observed for gas in Killeen that day.
A clerk said she didn’t know why the gas price was above $4, and the manager was not available.
Prices at the majority of stations in the Killeen area ranged between $3.16 and $3.50 Thursday.
In Killeen on Thursday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest gas was selling for $3.16 per gallon at H-E-B, 2511 W. Trimmier Road.
Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway was selling the cheapest gas in Harker Heights on Saturday at $3.16 per gallon.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest gas was reported as selling for $3.28 per gallon at multiple stations, including the 7-Eleven at 2411 E. US-190, GasBuddy.com users reported.
The lowest-priced gasoline on Fort Hood was last reported as selling for $3.18 per gallon at AAFES on Fort Hood, including 70001 Clarke Road, according to GasBuddy.com.
The statewide average for a gallon of gasoline is $3.49, which is 15 cents less than last week and 64 cents higher than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.99 per gallon, which is 1 cent less than last week, according to the AAA website. It is 81 cents higher than a year ago.
According to the AAA, the last time the average national price of gasoline was below $4 was March 5, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine.
