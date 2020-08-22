After about five months of being closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic, movie theaters in Killeen and Harker Heights are open again for business.
Cinemark at Market Heights in Harker Heights and Regal Killeen opened their doors on Friday.
On Saturday, Cinemark at Market Heights was showing “Unhinged”, “Inception” as part of a 10th anniversary event, and classics like “Jurassic Park.”
Jessie Flint, a Harker Heights resident, said he came out to see “Unhinged” starring Russel Crowe on Saturday afternoon.
“I think it’s fine that they opened back up,” he said, “If we can go to places like Wal-Mart, H-E-B, with hundreds of people, what is the difference between a bar, movie theater or a family-owned restaurant? I think the whole social distancing stuff is crazy and I don’t buy into it.”
About 20 cars were in the parking lot at the Harker Heights movie theater at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The Killeen theater was less crowded shortly afterwords.
There were about six vehicles in the Regal Killeen parking lot around 2:45 p.m. shortly before its first showing at 3 p.m.
“It’s great,” said Regina Long, a Killeen resident. “I am here to see ‘Unforgiven’ and I came out to see it because it was showing. From the looks of the parking lot I don’t think social distancing will be a problem.”
Regal Killeen on Saturday afternoon was showing “Cut Throat City”, “Black Panther”, and classics like “Jaw.”
Cinemark said in a news release it will stagger showtimes, require face masks and sanitize all concessions, door handles, drink stations, and bathrooms every 30 minutes,
Cinemark has streamlined its in-theater ticket verification processes, and will no longer require digital ticket holders to carry a paper ticket, and moviegoers purchasing tickets at the theater will no longer need to hand their printed ticket to an usher. All are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience.
For more information on showtimes visit cinemark.com or regmovies.com.
