For several months, movie theaters across the country have had to close operations due to concerns of the coronavirus. Starting on Friday, Cinemark at Market Heights in Harker Heights and Regal Killeen will open their doors after almost five months of being closed down.
According to the Regal Cinema website, Regal Killeen will be open Friday.
According to a post on the Cinemark Facebook page, many of its theaters will reopen their doors on Friday including the one in Harker Heights and 25 other Texas locations.
Regal Killeen, 2501 East Central Texas Expressway, will be showing a variety of $5 classic movies on Friday, including “Jaws” and “The Goonies.” The theater will also show newly released movies like “Tulsa” and “Cut Throat City.”
Cinemark at Market Heights, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, in Harker Heights will also show a variety of classic movies like “Jurassic Park” and “Star Wars-Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back” for $5. The theater also will show newly released movies such as “Words on Bathroom Walls” and “Unhinged.”
Mooky Greidinger, the CEO of Cineworld, which owns Regal, told the Associated Press that almost all of its attention is on safety protocols and sanitization efforts as the theater chain gears up for the big day.
Masks and social distancing will be required for employees and patrons. The company plans to stagger showtimes and make use of an app that will allow customers to purchase concessions without lining up, as well as ticketing software that will distance groups in theaters.
Greidinger told AP it will strongly monitor entrances, lobby areas and restrooms when they re-open.
“This is for sure,” he said. “There is no compromise there. We hope that now most of the people understand the importance of the mask. On the other hand when you sit in the movies and you eat your popcorn, it doesn’t have to take too long. And 90% of the cinemas in the U.S. are stadium seating. It’s not just the distance between the rows, there is a difference in height.”
Cinergy in Copperas Cove originally opened its location on May 9 but according to its website the theatre is closed as of Monday. Calls to the theater were not returned.
Lindsey Bahr AP film writer contributed to this report
