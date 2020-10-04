While home values in the Killeen area have increased by about 15 percent since 2010, studies have shown this is a small change compared to the 42 percent average nationally.
The median price of a home in Killeen is about $136,728, according to data collected from the Zillow Realty website by Jonathan Jones with Construction Coverage. The price is an increase of $17,811 or 15 percent over home prices in 2010. The median household income is about $51,219, according to Jones’ report.
Meanwhile, the median home price for the entire United States is roughly $250,736, up 42 percent from $176,543 in 2010, the report stated. The median household income for the country is about $61,937, the report said.
The data supports the notion that compared to the rest of the United States, the housing market in Killeen is more stable and affordable, according to Michael DeHart, an executive at Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors.
“Take a specific home built by one of the national builders,” DeHart said. “I visited one built here in Killeen that was selling for $165,000. That week I traveled to Sacramento, California — that same floor plan built by the same builder was there for $325,000.”
The market made all the difference, DeHart said. The median income is a strong factor in the different housing market, he said.
“In this study, the national median income is $61,937 and the Killeen median income is $51,219 — big difference,” DeHart said. “The Killeen market is more stable, more affordable and more in line with the local income.”
Dehart said the Killeen area is seeing a large increase in the number of homes being sold, with title companies reporting record closings and agents reporting high sales volumes.
“While the country’s housing market as a whole recovered strongly from the lows of the Great Recession, the recovery was not evenly distributed throughout the country’s major cities,” Jones said. “As residents of some cities are being priced out of their own neighborhoods, property values in other cities have hardly changed.”
Home prices continue to rise during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in densely populated cities, Jones’ report stated.
“The strong gain in the housing market over the last decade is not surprising, as home prices in the United States tend to rise sharply in the years following recessions,” Jones said. “In the five-year periods following the last four recessions, the median home price in the U.S. grew an average of 32.7 percent.”
Jones’ study showed The largest increases concentrated in Western states such as Nevada, Idaho, Arizona, Colorado, and California, where median home prices all grew by more than 70 percent.
Home prices barely rose in some states, including in Delaware and New Jersey, where home prices increased at annualized growth rates below 1 percent, Jones said. Connecticut is the only state that experienced a decline in the median home price over the last 10 years, he said.
Many cities in Florida, Arizona, and Texas also experienced large increases in home prices during that period, Jones said.
“Among large metros, there is a loose correlation between median household income and the percentage change in home price, meaning that home prices have grown more rapidly in more affluent areas,” Jones said.
