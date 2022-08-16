The chief financial officer of AdventHealth-Central Texas is being promoted — and moving to Florida.
According to a news release from AdventHealth, Parker Pridgen, the CFO of AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen, will become the new CEO of AdventHealth-Apopka in Apopka, Florida, on Sept. 25.
The release notes Pridgen’s 10 years of health care experience, which include financial auditing and financial leadership.
“Parker is a purpose-driven, people-centric leader dedicated to our mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ,” said AdventHealth President and CEO Terry Shaw. “As he steps into this new role, we look forward to the impact he will make on our operations, our teams and the communities we serve in Apopka.”
Pridgen holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Oregon and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Walla Walla University.
“Every day, I’m inspired by the way our health care teams come together to make a lasting impact on our patients,” Pridgen said. “I know the AdventHealth Apopka team is special, and I’m honored to serve them as we work to deepen our impact on the local community through the delivery of consumer-focused, whole-person care.”
AdventHealth-Central Texas is currently in the process of searching for a new chief financial officer.
