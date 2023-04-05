The City of Killeen Career Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 5 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
The city will look to hire for a number of open positions within various departments, including police and fire departments. The job fair will allow interested applicants to meet each hiring team and learn more about the position, compensation, and benefits.
