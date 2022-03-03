Rumors of Killeen liquor stores discarding or outright refusing to sell Russian imported vodka due to the ongoing Ukraine conflict appear to be unfounded, since all of the stores contacted Thursday in town have denied doing any such thing.
“We have had customers come in and tell us that there are liquor stores not selling vodka from Russia, but they haven’t specified which ones and I haven’t heard of anyone doing that,” Sarah, an employee of Uptown Liquor said.
But after talking to nearly a dozen liquor stores in Killeen, there was not one store that could confirm that they were throwing away or not selling Russian imported vodka or any other liquor.
The Herald reached out to two Twin Liquors stores in the area, and neither decided to comment.
However, an employee with the Twin Liquors store on Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen did say that they were still selling Russian imported vodka.
