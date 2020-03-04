The city of Killeen has opened more than 100 summer jobs, and students ages 16 and older are encouraged to apply.
Each year, the city expands its staff to keep up with the demands of summer programs between May and August. The schedule for most summer hire positions coincides with the Killeen Independent School District school year calendar.
Through the summer hire program, students are able to gain valuable work experience and earn money while not in school, according to a news release from the city. Positions include lifeguards, pool cashiers, grounds maintenance workers and more. Pay ranges from $7.25 to $11.50 per hour.
A full list of summer hire positions, qualifications and responsibilities is available at KilleenTexas.gov/Jobs. Applications will be accepted online through March 25.
