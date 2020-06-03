The Killeen Mall, Lowe’s and a Walmart were back open Wednesday after shuttering their doors Tuesday amid rumors that at raid or riot would bring looters to the city.
Killeen police said an anonymous tip of threats of a “raid” prompted the closure of the Killeen Mall, according to Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
Other stores in the area — including Lowe’s and the Walmart on Lowes Boulevard — also closed late Tuesday.
“Out of concern for the safety of their customers and employees, the Killeen Mall management decided to close the mall,” the KPD said in a Facebook post Tuesday.
The mall closed early in the afternoon.
Walmart on Lowes Boulevard closed around 6:30 p.m., two hours prior to its normal closing time of 8:30 p.m., said the store’s assistant store manager
A photo on Facebook showed stacks of pallets in front of one of the entrances to prevent people from breaking in. The assistant store manager said she could not confirm if pallets were placed in front of the other entrance, but she said they were placed there for precautionary reasons.
The threats are under investigation, police said Wednesday.
A post on the Crime Watch — Killeen, Cove, Harker Heights Facebook page said that the Lowe’s Home Improvement closed early.
It also said employees had pulled everything inside, locked the doors and put up cameras in the parking lot.
The Herald has tried to contact store management at Lowe’s for comment.
A Killeen resident and comedian who goes by the stage name Deezil Greezil drove around the three Killeen closed businesses around 12:30 a.m., noting that Walmart had barricaded its entrances with stacks of pallets, and Lowe’s had placed floodlights in the parking lot, along with a security system.
“As soon as I pulled into the Lowe’s parking lot, alarms started going off,” said Greezil, who didn’t want to use his real name for safety reasons.
Greezil said the nearby Whataburger on Trimmier Road was also closed, an oddity for the 24-hour, fast-food restaurant.
He took videos and photos of his journey, which included a drive through the Killeen Mall parking lot, where he saw about eight or nine people armed with rifles.
He said the people were not police, but were friendly and stated they were there to guard the mail.
The mall has returned to its modified hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Denise Dasse, spokeswoman for Killeen Mall, said she cannot confirm the location of the armed individuals caught on camera, but said that numerous citizens, along with the Killeen Police Department, surrounded the property Tuesday night.
“A safe environment for our shoppers and retailers is our number one priority,” Dasse said. “We will continue to work with authorities and follow their guidance with regards to safely operating Killeen Mall.”
Dasse said the mall is currently open and operational, and updated hours will continue to be posted on their website at www.killeenmall.com.
Herald writers Jacob Brooks and Erin Eskew contributed to this report.
