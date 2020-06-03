Killeen police said an anonymous tip of threats of a “raid” prompted the closure of the Killeen Mall, according to Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
Other stores in the area also closed late Thursday as rumors of riots and looting spread on social media.
The threats are under investigation.
“Out of concern for the safety of their customers and employees, the Killeen Mall management decided to close the mall,” the KPD post said Tuesday.
The Killeen Mall reopened Wednesday.
Other stores near the mall closed for precautionary reasons Tuesday.
A post on the Crime Watch — Killeen, Cove, Harker Heights Facebook page said that the Lowe’s Home Improvement closed early.
It also said employees had pulled everything inside, locked the doors and put up flood lights and cameras in the parking lot.
The Herald has tried to contact store management at Lowe’s for comment.
Walmart on Lowes Boulevard also closed early Tuesday night. The store’s assistant store manager said it closed around 6:30 p.m., two hours prior to its normal closing time of 8:30 p.m.
A photo on Facebook showed stacks of pallets in front of one of the entrances to prevent people from breaking in. The assistant store manager said she could not confirm if pallets were placed in front of the other entrance, but she said they were placed there for precautionary reasons.
Lowe’s and Walmart also reopened Wednesday.
The mall will return to its modified hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.