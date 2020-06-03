The Killeen Mall will reopen today at 11 a.m., according to a post on its Facebook page.
The mall will return to its modified hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
The mall closed early Tuesday due to social media threats of a "raid," according to the Killeen Police Department.
“Out of concern for the safety of their customers and employees, the Killeen Mall management decided to close the mall," the KPD post said Tuesday.
The Killeen Lowe's Home Improvement is also open.
A post on the Crime Watch — Killeen, Cove, Harker Heights Facebook page said that Lowe's employees had pulled everything inside, locked the doors and put up flood lights and cameras in the parking lot.
The Herald has tried to contact store management at Lowe's for comment.
