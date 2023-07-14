A Killeen nail salon was still closed Friday after a car drove into the building, sending a pregnant woman to the hospital.
The Royal Nail Bar salon, 2201 W. Stan Schluter Loop, closed after a car accident Wednesday knocked a hole in the side of the building, startling customers and staff inside.
Red notices from the city were posted on shop door’s Friday.
The person taken to the hospital on Wednesday was owner of the salon, Jami Russell, who is seven months pregnant.
Russell said she was inside the building with a client when a black Honda Civic smashed into the side of the building, crumbling bricks in the wall.
“The driver said he was coming from work at Church’s across the street where he had just burned his hand and was on his way home when he lost control of the vehicle.” Russell said in an email to the Herald. “I am currently 7 months pregnant, so I was taken to the hospital to make sure myself and the baby were okay after the incident.”
According to shop owner, the inside looks worse than the outside damage, which had been covered with plywood on Friday.
Until further notice, Royal Nail Bar will be closed until repairs are completed on the contractor rooms and other areas surrounding it, Russell said.
“The main lobby of the shop doesn’t have too much damage and we can enter the premises, however, because of the disarray I do not feel comfortable having anyone on the premises.” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.