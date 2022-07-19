Vital Care NuCara Infusion Services opened its Killeen location Tuesday under the hot Texas sun.

 Jack Dowling | Herald

Under the hot Texas sun, Vital Care NuCara Infusion Services celebrated the opening of its Killeen branch at 4201 W. Stan Schlueter Loop on Tuesday.

The Austin-based company offers infusion services, which are the subcutaneous administration of drugs such as antibiotics or other medication. NuCara provides services for conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease and iron deficiency.

