Under the hot Texas sun, Vital Care NuCara Infusion Services celebrated the opening of its Killeen branch at 4201 W. Stan Schlueter Loop on Tuesday.
The Austin-based company offers infusion services, which are the subcutaneous administration of drugs such as antibiotics or other medication. NuCara provides services for conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease and iron deficiency.
Daniel Dougharty, an account executive for the firm, said that NuCara has offered infusion services in the Central Texas area since 2011, though it opened its first physical location in September of 2020. The Killeen location began operation in late June 2022.
“We have a lot of patients that drive down to Austin, and we wanted to make life a little easier for them,” he said when asked why the firm opened a Killeen location.
NuCara is predominantly referral-based, meaning that patients will need to obtain a referral from their primary physician to receive medical services.
In total, Dougharty said that the firm is mostly contract-based, and works with as many as 25 residential nurses in addition to two liasons. The firm is looking to contract more part-time residential nurses, Dougharty confirmed.
“We’re just happy to have a store front in the Killeen location,” he said.
