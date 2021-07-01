A picture development and photography studio that has been operating in Killeen for about two years officially cut the ribbon on its new location Thursday afternoon.
Premium PIX Studios is located at 17 N. College St. in Killeen and the owners along with community support and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce cut a ceremonial red ribbon and welcomed local residents to visit the photography studio and get any photos they need developed.
Along with film development, PIX also offers studio rental, digital photo retouching, graphic design, business and personal branding, web page development and commercial and ad development. The office hours are Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and appointments may be requested for other times.
DeWayne Crable, a military retiree, is the owner of Premium PIX Studios and he spoke about the day and what it means to him.
“This is awesome. It’s really good, that’s all I’ve ever wanted in my life is support. I served for 21 years so I’m a selfless servant. So, to do something like this and know that the community is happy that I’m doing something like this is a positive thing,” Crable said.
He added that with big box stores like K-Mart, Sears and JCPenney closing their doors, a studio that develops photos from film is a need for the community.
