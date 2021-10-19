Killeen Police Department has made a public call in hopes of filling up some vacant positions within the department.
According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, KPD is currently hiring for a communication specialist and jailers.
The communication specialist is in charge of routine clerical duties, administrative and technical work as well as relaying routine and emergency information, according to the post.
The salary is $14.83 an hour.
Those interested can apply for the communication specialist position can apply here: https://bit.ly/3nbSm6c
KPD is also looking for jailers. This position is in charge of the care of prisoners and specialized public safety functions. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age with a high school diploma or equivalent.
The salary is $19.35 an hour.
Applicants can apply here: https://bit.ly/3ncmvCz
Benefits for both jobs include paid vacation, holiday and sick leave, healthcare, life insurance, dental, vision and a matched retirement plan.
