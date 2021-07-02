Killeen police are responded to a "disturbance" at a local hotel.
Several police cars were seen at Sleep Inn & Suites, 700 E. Central Texas Expressway, near the H-E-B Plus in Killeen, at about 11: 30 a.m. Friday morning.
One police officer on scene said they responded to a "disturbance" at the hotel in regards to a young man. Police said it was not a standoff situation, but declined to comment further.
In total, there were 4 KPD officers on the scene.
E-4 Specialist and senior-line medic Natenee Wallett was on the scene, and was able to provide more information.
"I got a call from one of my soldiers, asking me to drive another person to the Inn," she said. "I pulled out of an appointment to take care of it, but I don't know much more than that."
Wallett arrived some time in the morning, but was unable to provide an exact time.
"I just stayed in my car so I could give him a ride home," she said.
The hotel staff declined to comment on the situation.
