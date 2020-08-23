After a heated debate — which has included vulgar language and accusations of racism — continued in Killeen City Hall last week, the Herald took closer look at how three council members have voted in relation to projects proposed by a local housing developer.
The issue peaked at the July 21 council meeting when developer Gary Purser Jr. used the term “bulls---” to describe what he said was a pattern of votes against him by three specific members of the council: Gregory Johnson, Shirley Fleming and Steve Harris.
At that meeting, the three council members voted against a rezoning request he made regarding a plot of land at Fort Hood Street and Stagecoach Road, where he plans to build a new subdivision.
By comparison, only one member of this group, Harris, voted against efforts to rezone a similar project for residential development, an adjacent plot of land owned by Dr. Muhammad Khan at the April 28 council meeting. Purser pointed out that example and said the three council members consistently vote against Purser’s projects.
Further, Purser and his wife, JoAnn Purser, say they have documented several cases that show the same council members voting against their projects.
“If Gary Purser’s name shows up in any form, then someone votes against it,” she said in a phone interview last week. “We’ve been constantly harassed and abused. They treat us differently.”
She noted that two of the same three members opposed the $1 million Rosewood Drive extension and Heritage Oaks bike trail, which was a gift from the Purser family to the city.
“You don’t want the city to have a 100-acre park?” she said, accusing certain members of the council of having a “limited vision.”
Purser added that she is unsure as to why certain members of the council are singling her husband out.
“If the point is personal, they should recuse themselves from future actions,” she said.
According to available city records obtained by the Killeen Daily Herald, since January of 2014 the council has on at least 15 occasions voted on items related to zoning or development related interests for either RSBP Developers Inc., or JOF Developers Inc., the two companies which Purser has been affiliated with. Of those, all passed, including nine unanimous votes in Purser’s favor.
Out of six of the seven occasions one or more voted against him, at least one member of the Harris-Johnson-Fleming voting block has voted against one of his projects.
The split votes against Purser since 2014 break down as follows, according to city records the Herald could find.
- July 21, 2020: A request to rezone 108.81 acres at 6600 S. Fort Hood St. and 501 Stagecoach Drive passed 4-3, with Fleming, Johnson, and Harris opposed
- Sept. 10, 2019: A request to rezone 76.983 acres at 5601 Clear Creek Road, for which Gary Purser spoke in favor at the meeting, passed 4-3, with Fleming, Johnson and Harris opposed
- May 22, 2018: A request to rezone part of the area of Bunny Trail Estates, no acre amount listed, passed 6-1, with Harris opposed.
- Dec. 19, 2017: A request for the dedication of three tracts of land, totaling 90 acres, for the Rosewood Drive Extension and Heritage Oaks hike and Bike Trail project, passed 5-2, with Fleming and Harris opposed.
- March 28, 2017: A request to rezone 113 acres on Chaparral Road, about .63 mile west of the Killeen -Harket Heights city limits, passed 6-1, with Fleming opposed.
- Jan. 13, 2015: A request to rezone an area south of Morgan lane, within White Rock Phase Ten subdivision, no acres listed, passes 4-2. Councilmembers Gilmore and Rivera opposed, and Gary Purser Jr. asked to withdraw the requested zoning according to meeting minutes.
- March 11, 2014: A request to rezone three lots at 3100, 3102 and 3104 John Helen Drive passes 6-1, with Harris opposed.
The unanimous votes for Purser projects since 2014 include approval or amending plans of the following projects: 2.9 acres on Clear Creek Road (Dec. 17, 2019); 1.738 acres on Chaparral Road near Trimmier Road (Dec. 12, 2017): 8.12 acres on Justin lane (April 11, 2017): Rezoning plots of land near Great Divide Road and Newcastle Drive (Jan. 12, 2016); Rezoning 161.022 total acres, location not listed (Nov. 10, 2015); Approving annexation of 161.022 acres near Clear Creek and Copperas Cove Road (Sept. 22, 2015); Rezoning property at Purser Crossing (July 28, 2015); and a request for a residential replat or portions of Purser Crossing (Jan. 14, 2014).
With respect to the July 21 vote, Harris and Fleming have in the past said they were voting against the rezoning because of growth reasons, and concerns about Killeen’s police force being unable to keep up with that growth.
“My stance on balanced growth has never been questioned as I have remained consistent in all of my votes concerning it,” Harris said by email on Thursday with respect to the overall issue. “I was fully prepared for the potential backlash or accusations that would come against me. If I believe something is right, then I will continue to stand for that right. There are times when I do vote yes on developments and times when I do not. It is all based on its overall impact on the strength of services in Killeen, the impact it will add in regards to traffic and safety in specific areas and the type of development being proposed and whether or not it is a “fit” in my opinion for a specific area.
“If caring about balanced growth and a guaranteed above average quality of life is wrong, then I will be wrong ... although, I am in truth still right. In my time on the council, I have been denied regarding items I have brought forward, and usually, by the same council members. It doesn’t make me happy but, it is a part of life on the council. I don’t know how I would respond if I were to never be told “No” on an agenda item I bring forward.”
Fleming declined to comment, and phone calls and emails to Johnson were not returned.
“Harris votes against my husband every time except on the north side in 2016,” JoAnn Purser said.
The July 21 meeting, specifically the “bulls---” comment Gary Purser used at it, led to an agenda item discussed at Tuesday’s meeting regarding language and respect during council meetings.
“Your expectation of respectfulness is something we all understand must happen for meetings to be productive,” said JoAnn Purser, a former Killeen City Council member and current Killeen school board member. “If you want to put a policy in place, you should be prepared to abide by it yourself.
It probably is a case of discrimination of a select few of the council against the Pursers, but that being said, for many, many years all of the request made by the Pursers were basically rubber stamped by the 'Good old boys' system that was in place. I did not hear any complaints by the Pursers when our tax dollars went to build roads, supply services, etc. to their new projects while other areas in greater need were overlooked. Karma is a *****.
Anyone that speak out against the same sitting council members are subjected to abuse. One other sitting council member also subjects citizens to abuse as well if you speak out! This has become a pattern with Killeen TX city council members! Silence the people, and if the people will not submit, off with thier heads, should be the motto of Killeen Tx.
