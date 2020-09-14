A resident of Killeen won a car from a raffle that benefits veterans.

Ruby Braunstein, winner of the raffle, won a 2020 Kia Rio and had originally bought her ticket from the Kia dealership for $20. The raffle was put on by the Korean War Veterans Association to give back to veterans and the community.  

Eddie Bell Sr.,state president of the Korean War Veterans Association, said the raffle raised between $6,000 and $7,000 and will go to local programs for veterans such as interment burials, clothing, and food. 

