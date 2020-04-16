After being temporarily closed for a month, Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q in Killeen is set to reopen Friday. The restaurant had been closed to make repairs to its electrical system that was damaged by a fire around 1:30 a.m. March 8.
Val McElveen, spokeswoman for the restaurant, said the Killeen store will open at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Glen Loth, district manager of the Killeen store, said the restaurant will offer call-in orders, walk-up orders and will still cater for groups.
McElveen said the restaurant is working on a partnership to offer delivery, but the partnership has not yet been finalized.
The address for the restaurant is 5621 E. Central Texas Expressway, and the phone number for call-in orders is 254-953-0081.
Due to the coronavirus, the store will have shorter hours of operation than normal.
Friday’s hours will be 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and all other days thereafter will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Loth said he is grateful for the city and its help with acquiring the necessary permits to reopen.
All work was completed April 10. The city conducted its final inspection Monday, and the store received the all-clear from the health department on Wednesday, Loth said.
