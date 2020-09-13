Army veterans Lara and Adam Crum are proud to be in “uncharted territory.”
“We’re the first,” Lara said of Blackhawk Brewing Supply, the first home brew company in the Killeen-Fort Hood Area, of which she is the owner.
Originally opened in 2012 in Harker Heights, Lara Crum bought Blackhawk in July of 2019. In mid-June the couple relocated the business to 400 Cheyenne Drive in Killeen and are currently renovating their facility prior to re-opening.
On Sept. 8 the Killeen City Council voted to rezone their new facility from a zoning designation of B-5, or Business District, to B-C-1, or General Business and Alcohol Sales District. This enables them to expand from being a restaurant or a sales-to-go business to a full fledged brewery. Products include grains, hops, malt extracts, flavoring/spices, books, wine bases, cheesemaking and kegging supplies, gifts and others.
“All our beers are military named,” Lara said, with a special focus on field artillery. “If it’s a fermented type of drink, we have everything for it, and food.”
Although the Killeen Chamber of Commerce encouraged them to relocate, Adam said they did run into an early roadblock, with respect to the City of Killeen and not being fully informed regarding the need to rezone their new property.
“It was annoying that we had to go through an extra hurdle,” he said.
When completed and opened for seating, with a beer garden and tasting room, Blackhawk will display dog tags from late U.S. service members, as well as logos from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, with a special emphasis on units from Fort Hood.
“My late husband was in 4 ID, so we though we should include that as well,” Lara said.
The couple have both spent time in Germany, where breweries are a staple of many communities.
“You go to church, and right next to church is the brewery,” Lara said.
Blackhawk has shipped to customers as far away as Florida and currently has at least one prospect in Alaska, as well as customers who buy products there and have them shipped overseas. They plan to eventually hire employees, with a special emphasis on hiring veterans and military spouses.
“We’re going to have food trucks, but we don’t have to worry about the food,” Lara said.
Lara and Adam, who are from Waxahachie and Covina, Calif. respectively, have four children: Allysa, 13, Aeden, 10, Alexander, 7 and Astrid, 5.
“We’re a true ‘Mom and Pop,’” Lara said.
To learn more visit https://blackhawkbrewing.com/.
