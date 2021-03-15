Could there be a new grocery store coming to the north Killeen area in the future?
It is early on, but discussion between the potential grocer and the Killeen Economic Development Corporation is beginning and details are scarce at this time.
A presentation from the EDC that will be shown at Tuesday's Killeen City Council workshop meeting says the site is near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 38th Street. More information could be revealed through discussion at Tuesday’s meeting.
The EDC will not reveal who the grocer is that is looking to purchase and build on the lot in north Killeen.
John Crutchfield, executive director of the Killeen EDC, provided a little bit more information Monday on the possible project. However, he did not say specifically what the site has previously been used for.
“The project is still in discovery meaning costs, pricing, terms and conditions are still be determined. Negotiations have not begun,” Crutchfield said via email. “The site consists of several parcels that were used for different purposes. It has not been an active site for a number of years.”
The area in question has a number of businesses currently open, primarily at the Eastlake Shopping Mall, and with a few businesses located across the street and nearby. The IGA Foodliner, which closed in 2019, was at that location in what is currently a beauty supply store.
Killeen Councilwoman Mellisa Brown, who has been vocal on the need for more grocery stores in north Killeen, noted on Monday that the location isn’t downtown, it is still in north Killeen.
“I will be highly encouraging the KEDC to offer what is needed to make this happen, up to and including helping the grocery store and property owners come to an agreement on the land,” Brown said by email, adding that she believes the next step should be an improved public transportation system for the city. “There is no reason for it to have taken this long. Three months ago at the last update from KEDC I made it perfectly clear that this needed to be a priority for them and they needed to do everything in their power to make it happen, including getting help from the state economic development program if KEDC couldn’t do it themselves.
“If they are not going to meet the needs of the citizens that fund them with tax dollars, then we need to get rid of the current economic development process and start from scratch. It is not good decision making to keep giving money to a group that isn’t supporting the city and seeking the businesses and jobs our community wants and needs.”
In a one-year contract approved last fall, the city paid more than $720,000 to KEDC with the aim of bringing in more businesses and jobs.
FOOD DESERT
In 2019, the north side of Killeen lost two major grocery retailers — IGA Foodliner in August and an old H-E-B in October.
As defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food deserts are “areas where people have limited access to a variety of healthy and affordable food.”
Killeen’s north side has since been considered a food desert.
“As policymakers consider interventions to increase food access, it is important to understand the characteristics associated with these areas, such as income, vehicle availability, and access to public transportation,” the definition continues.
With the 2019 closures, the only grocery shopping options north of I-14 are Delicia’s Meat Market, at 1001 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. and O-Mart, at 714 S. Fort Hood St.
Crutchfield said in August that a developer was in talks with a grocery store to potentially open a location in downtown Killeen, but additional details have not been released.
Crutchfield also said that efforts to locate a free-standing grocery provider are going to be difficult because it is viewed as a high-risk venture.
“It is important to start with an understanding of why those stores closed,” Crutchfield said by email last year. “Grocery stores require a substantial capital investment and, in return, at best, offer a very small profit margin. The two stores that closed, obviously, were not making money. The challenge is best illustrated by the fact that H-E-B is one of the best managed grocery operations in the U.S. Their departure sends a negative signal to the investment community that will have to be overcome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.