Killeen is expected to receive about $2.69 million in sales tax revenue this month, a 5.06% increase from the $2.56 million distributed in July 2021, according to the state comptroller’s office. That’s an increase of about $130,000 to the city coffers over the same month last year.
Killeen and most other area counties and cities will receive higher allocations this month compared to a year ago. The allocations are derived from sales taxes collected in June, according to the comptroller’s office.
Killeen and most other local cities have seen an increase in sales tax allocations since the pandemic hit the area more than two years ago.
Year to date, Killeen has received about $19.2 million. This number is about $1.3 million higher than the same time frame last year.
Statewide
The state has experienced a continued upswing in sales tax revenue since Jan. 1.
Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts statewide will receive $1.03 billion in sales tax allocations in July, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Statewide, the total allocations represent a 15.3% increase from the allocations distributed in July 2021.
Other sales tax revenues in the area are as follows:
Bell County
Bell County will receive $2.6 million in sales tax allocations in July, an increase of 16.85% from this time last year.
Harker Heights will receive more than $863,000, a 9.25% increase from July 2021.
Nolanville saw a sales tax percentage increase of 35.37% from last July, as it is set to receive $191,880 this July.
Temple is set to receive $2.69 million, a 15.82% increase from last July.
Belton will receive $738,454, a 26.95% increase from this time last year.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $294,745, for a 12.96% increase over last July allocations.
Copperas Cove saw a 10.09% increase in July allocations over last year; it is set to receive $561,267
Gatesville saw an 8.26% increase in sales tax allocations, receiving $219,336 in July.
Oglesby, a town of about 500 people in northeast Coryell County, will see a an increase of 10.37%. It has been allocated $1,249 this July.
Lampasas County
Lampasas County will receive $117,551, which represents a slight 0.07% decrease from last July’s allocation.
The city of Lampasas will receive $233,645 in July, 7.52% less than last July.
Kempner will see an increase of 16.71% from last July. It is set to receive $11,695.
