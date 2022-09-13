Killeen is expected to receive about $2.7 million in sales tax revenue this month, a 7.27% increase from the $2.5 million distributed in September 2021, according to the state comptroller’s office. That’s an increase of about $500,000 to the city coffers over the same month last year.
Killeen’s September allocations are a strong, but modest increase when compared to previous allocations after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the area more than two years ago. These allocations are derived from sales taxes are collected in August, according to the comptroller’s office.
Nationwide inflation hit an all time high of 9.1% in June of this year before falling to 8.5% in July 2022 after the Fed instituted its latest 0.75% hike in July to an interest of rate of 2.25% to 2.5%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Any gains made this year, then, will be offset by the month-over-month inflation rate, which currently sits at 1.3% as of July.
Year to date, Killeen has received about $25.1 million. This number is about $1.7 million higher than the same time frame last year. Since September 2021, Killeen has received $35.75 million, which is a $3 million increase over the same 13-month period beginning in September 2020. This represents an increase of about 8.4% in year-over-year growth.
The state has experienced a continued upswing in sales tax revenue since Jan. 1.
Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts statewide will receive $1.04 billion in sales tax allocations in September, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Statewide, the total allocations represent a 16.3% increase from the allocations distributed in September 2021.
Other sales tax revenues in the area are as follows:
Bell County will receive $2.5 million in sales tax allocations in September, an increase 10.75% from this time last year.
Harker Heights will receive $884,824, a 7.10% increase from September 2021.
Nolanville saw a sales tax percentage increase of 10.09% from last September, as it is set to receive $184,949.
Temple is set to receive $2.6 million, a 10.67% increase from last September.
Belton will receive $717,646, a 16.79% increase from the same time last year.
Coryell County will receive $288,413, for an 8.28% increase over last September allocations.
Copperas Cove saw a 7.74% increase in September allocations over last year; it is set to receive $556,217.
Gatesville saw a slight 0.95% decrease in sales tax allocations, receiving $220,078 in September.
Oglesby, a town of about 500 people in northeast Coryell County, will see an increase of 20.94%.
It has been allocated $1,458.11 this September.
Lampasas County will receive $117,495, which represents a major 11.47% increase from last September’s allocation.
The city of Lampasas will receive $249,953 in September, 11.98% less than last September.
Kempner will see an increase of 4.09% from last September. It is set to receive $10.995.
