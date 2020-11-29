After 55 years in business, Elena’s and Goldfinger’s, a hair salon in Killeen, will sell its building and then cease operations.
Owner Gus Garcia, 75, said he has three buyers that are trying to buy the building at 2206 Florence Road.
“We have had others that were curious,” he said. “I am letting my son take care of selling it because he is in the real estate business.”
Garcia said the reason for closing is that he is planning to retire.
“The next phase in life is retirement. And the people that have been working with me for all of these years, we all agreed and saw signs that it was time to close,” Garcia said, adding he doesn’t work as many hours as he used to.
Garcia said his mother was the reason he got into cosmetology.
“She got her license in Hawaii, where we lived at the time, and then we moved to Killeen in 1958,” he said. “Killeen was much smaller back then, and she decided to have her business in downtown Killeen. And that is when me and my sisters got into the business of cosmetology.”
Garcia worked for his mom for three years, and then opened Elena’s and Goldfingers in 1965 on 10th Street and stayed there for three years.
Garcia said the next location for the business was in the 440 Plaza shopping center.
“To me that was a better location and everyone was moving out of the downtown area,” he said. “I saw that opportunity at the 440 Plaza, and it was brand new at the time. I was able to hire new people and then after 12 years I moved to the big mall in Killeen and stayed there for 12 years.”
After a while Garcia, decided it was time to own his own place where he did not have to pay rent to a place.
“I wanted to control how much I paid per a month and so the final place was here on Florence,” he said.
“I have been here for 26 years. I bought this location from my sister and it used to be my sister’s house and the lobby used to be my sisters garage, and the house had three bedrooms. I found a really good carpenter and after two years I told the mall goodbye and moved here.”
Garcia said the highlight of his career was being in the mall, as it was the biggest salon that he had.
“I had more people working for me because you had to have two shifts, so we weren’t just open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., we were open till 9 p.m. or 10 p.m.,” he said. “We still have people that miss that place.”
In retirement, Garcia plans to stay fit by running and continuing to participate in a bowling league.
csmith@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7562
