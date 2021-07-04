A new selfie studio business is set to open in Killeen next month with the goal of making local residents smile again.
Lakeshia Jackson, the owner of Picture Perfect Selfie Studio, said the new business will be located at 1002 E. Elms Road in Killeen.
Jackson said those interested in the selfie studio can pay $25 per person per hour and take pictures with their own phones using a ring light and a self-operated remote in front of many different backgrounds.
Those 12 years old or younger pay $20 per person per hour.
“With so much bad feeling, I wanted to make people feel good again,” Jackson said.
The new studio is set to have its grand opening on Aug. 7, according to Jackson.
The hours will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.