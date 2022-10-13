Killeen’s passenger boardings at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport are back to the new standard after a troubled August, city records show.
The city’s enplanements report for the month of September from the airport show that 8,089 passengers boarded a plane in Killeen last month. September’s enplanements are 28% lower than last year, when Killeen boarded approximately 11,253 passengers.
Deplanements, or the amount of passengers that disembark at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, are roughly equivalent. According to the city’s report, the airport disembarked 7,861 passengers in September, the lowest monthly number yet this year. This is approximately 3,135, or 28% less than it did in September 2021, when it disembarked 10,996 passengers.
Year to date, Killeen has enplaned 74,086 passengers, which is 19,555 or 20.8% less than it did by the same time in 2021.
Since September 2021, Killeen has enplaned approximately 115,050 passengers. This is 10,202 or 8.14% less than it boarded over that same 13-month time frame from 2020 to 2021 when it boarded 125,252.
The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport has had a rocky year after United Airlines departed from its terminals in February, but September’s numbers show a potential stabilization in passengership.
September’s boarding numbers were about the same as July, when 8,129 passengers boarded a plane at the local airport. In August that number had dipped to 7,179.
American Airlines continues to be the only commercial passenger airline that services the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, with several flights per day to Dallas.
