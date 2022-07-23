Killeen City Council members on Tuesday are expected to approve an amendment to their agreement with Bell County on razing the First National Bank building on Gray Street.
“This is a small change,” City Manager Kent Cagle said during a workshop on July 19. “it is somewhat significant because we are going to have to work hard to get this done by Dec. 31.”
That is because officials must complete an asbestos abatement on the property before demolition can begin.
“And that could take quite a while,” Cagle said. “There are different ways to do it and while I believe it will be close, we’ll get this done by Dec. 31.”
Cagle said the deadline to demolish the building was shortened by a year.
Earlier this month, Bell County Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement with Killeen in a 4-1 vote, with Russell Schneider opposing. The agreement gives the county shovel-ready land at 507 N. Gray St. for the construction of a more than 30,000-square-foot county government annex building within three years of receipt of the property.
The original completion date of the annex, with a budget of $10 million, was initially planned for August 2024. Killeen officials have set aside $300,000 to demolish the building.
According to the Bell County Appraisal District, the assessed value on the Gray Street site is almost $2 million. Built in 1970, the bank building is about 40,000 square feet on 1.7 acres.
The new annex building in downtown Killeen is slated to house the vehicle registration office and other Bell County government offices. The bank is reportedly gifting the vacant building to the Killeen government, which has agreed to tear it down so the county government can build its new building in the same spot.
Killeen officials want the government building in north Killeen to attract more traffic to the downtown area, where many buildings and storefronts remain vacant.
The Killeen City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall.
