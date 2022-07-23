First National Bank (former)

The First National Bank of Texas moved out of its location at 507 N. Gray St. in downtown Killeen in early 2022.

Killeen City Council members on Tuesday are expected to approve an amendment to their agreement with Bell County on razing the First National Bank building on Gray Street.

“This is a small change,” City Manager Kent Cagle said during a workshop on July 19. “it is somewhat significant because we are going to have to work hard to get this done by Dec. 31.”

